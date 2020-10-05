Dr. Megan Ranny provided medical expertise to Wolf Blitzer and CNN viewers Sunday evening and warned of the potential mental health side effects that President Donald Trump might be experiencing from the steroid therapeutic he is taking to fight Covid-19.

Since the coronavirus pandemic started in early Spring, Dr. Ranny has become a frequent guest on CNN. The emergency physician and associate professor at Brown University made a name for herself initially by bringing public attention to the deficit of protective equipment for United States frontline workers.

Dr. Ranny first explained how President Trump is “on a very complex regimen of medications right now,” noting that “two of them, remdesivir and dexamethasone are medications that we give in our hospital even in our emergency department with really sick patients with Covid-19,” which are reserved for “seriously ill patients.”

She then turned to the potential side effects of the medicines he’s taking, including possible damage to vital organs like the liver and heart. But it was her comments on the possible side effects of dexamethasone, the steroid that Trump is currently taking, that will certainly raise eyebrows.

“Dexamethasone is known to have mental health side effects,” Dr. Ranny explained. “It can cause psychosis, it can cause delirium, it can cause mania.” She then hedged, saying “you would never want to say the president is experiencing steroid-induced psychosis. But it is certainly concerning to see some of his actions today in the wake of this potentially deadly diagnosis and infectious disease.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]