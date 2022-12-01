CNN Interviewed ‘Herschel Walker Supporter’ Who’s Actually a Comedian Known for Trolling GOP Rallies

CNN was seemingly hoodwinked in Georgia since the network aired commentary from a “Herschel Walker supporter” who’s actually a character actor known for making wacky, performative appearances at Republican rallies.

On Thursday, a segment on CNN Newsroom focused on the Georgia Senate runoff with the Republican Walker’s last push against incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). The segment featured comments from a split ticket voter in Georgia, plus someone who identified himself as a Walker supporter and was introduced by Jim Sciutto as “someone who is standing by Walker despite the scandals that have plagued his campaign.”

The supporter was Jacob Byrd, who explained his backing for Walker in the following way:

I just think how he talks and, like, the stories he tells, and you know. He’s off the cuff. He’s not all serious about everything. Everything is not a big deal to him, you know? Is he the best candidate for the job? Maybe not. Is he the most qualified guy in the world? I dunno, maybe not, but does he have a great attitude? Yes!

If you noticed that was a less-than-ringing endorsement for Walker, it’s because Byrd just so happens to share a name with a colorful character who’s made these kinds of comedic riffs at GOP events before.

“Jake Byrd” is a character played by comedy writer Tony Barbieri, and he has been featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live! multiple times over the years in segments of himself trolling right-wing functions. His appearances in character have happened at presidential debates, Donald Trump fundraisers, and a conference for flat-earthers, among others.

On the whole, Byrd’s commentary might not give a genuine portrayal of where Walker supporters really are in their thinking. Mediaite reached out to CNN for comment, but received no response.

Watch above via CNN.

