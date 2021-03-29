CNN Medical Analyst Calls Out Birx: ‘She Was Silent When This Country Needed to Know the Truth’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner called out Dr. Deborah Birx for her silence during her tenure on the White House coronavirus task force.

Birx opened up about pressure she got from the Trump administration — including a call with the former president himself — in a special CNN aired Sunday night. She also said that most covid deaths “could have been mitigated” after the first surge.

Erin Burnett asked Reiner about Birx’s comments, considering “she was there the whole time along for the ride.”

“Well, she wasn’t just along for the ride. She was in the bridge,” Reiner said. “She was the White House’s pandemic coordinator. She just wasn’t a passenger on the ship.”

He called out Birx for not speaking up amid the multiple “catastrophic mistakes” that happened under Trump:

“A catastrophic mistake with almost a two-month delay in testing, and then this whole nonsense with politicizing masks. And then allowing the states to bypass all of the really good advice from the CDC on how to open. Yet she and her colleagues were largely silent. She was silent when the president essentially replaced her with Dr. Scott Atlas, who was really brought on to initiate this concept of letting the virus burn through the community with a modified herd immunity. She was even silent then. She was silent. She was silent when this country needed to know the truth. When the country needed to know that masks were not optional, that testing was important, that we weren’t doing too much testing, that we had to keep shut down until it was safe to open.”

“She was silent and so were most of her colleagues, with the exception — to a certain extent — of Tony Fauci,” he added.

You can watch above, via CNN.

