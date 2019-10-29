Former U.S. rear admiral and CNN military analyst John Kirby tore into the “offensive” attacks being leveled at Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman ahead of his testimony before Congress for the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Kirby joined Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto on Tuesday for CNN Newsroom, and he took note of Vindman’s record of service as he prepares to testify that he was alarmed from what he heard in Trump’s infamous call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. As Kirby acknowledged Vindman’s “great credibility,” Sciutto moved the conversation toward the “character assassination attempts” by Trump defenders arguing that Vindman is a Ukrainian immigrant and, therefore, “not loyal to the country.”

“I’ve never met him, but he literally bled for this country,” Kirby retorted. “He earned a Purple Heart, was wounded in an IED attack in Iraq in 2006, I believe. He has served this country honorably for 20 years, and he is proud of being an immigrant to this country…As a veteran, I find it offensive that we would be attacking his motivations or his intentions, especially given what he has done.”

Watch above, via CNN

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]