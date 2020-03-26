Disturbing new CNN and New York Times reports on the coronavirus situation in New York City have focused on the ominous signs that the health care system will soon be overwhelmed by the demands of the pandemic.

The Times and CNN’s Brynn Gingras both delivered reports on Elmhurst Hospital Center in Queens, which has transferred non-coronavirus patients to other facilities in order to become one of the city’s main crisis centers. Medical officials have spoken of an “apocalyptic” scene inside the hospital, describing how they’re forced to work with increasingly strained resources as patients are dying while in wait at the emergency room.

“We’re busting at the seams essentially. Every bed is basically filled,” Gingras said, quoting a hospital worker. “The hospital is already having to take measures transferring patients to other hospitals because they can’t keep up with the demand. They’re having to bring in more doctors and nurses, more equipment daily just to keep up with this demand. It’s not sustainable, quite frankly, is what we’re hearing.”

Between treating patients and dealing with crowds of people who are sick or looking to be tested, reports also highlighted how refrigerated trucks have been brought in to serve as makeshift morgues for the bodies of deceased patients. CNN’s report also alluded to how the situation is compelling medical professionals to have new conversations to decide on who they can try to save.

“The fact that we’re having this conversation about people’s [do not resuscitate] decisions is staggering,” said Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo. “If it’s not a wake-up call to people, I don’t know what else can be.”

Watch above, via CNN.

