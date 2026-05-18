Fox’s Martha MacCallum Confronts Trump Spox With Awful Poll Number: ‘What’s His Reaction To That?’

Martha MacCallum asked a White House spokesperson how the administration is responding to the public’s disapproval of President Donald Trump’s war on Iran.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched the war on Feb. 28. On Monday, Trump announced that at the request of Gulf State allies, he had canceled a U.S. attack on Iran that he claimed was in the works. According to a New York Times poll released on Monday, 64% of Americans believe attacking Iran was the “wrong decision.” Meanwhile, 65% disapprove of the president’s handling of the situation.

On Monday’s edition of The Story, MacCallum asked Deputy White House Press Secretary Anna Kelly about that figure.

“What’s his reaction to that? What’s been the discussion at the White House about this new polling?” MacCallum asked.

“Well, President Trump is always acting in the best interest of our U.S. national security,” Kelly responded. “Again, Iran is a country that for 47 years has chanted, ‘Death to America,’ has killed Americans overseas, has threatened our troops.”

She went on to add, “And so, the president isn’t making decisions based on fluid opinion polls. He’s making decisions on what is best for the national security of our country. And there’s nothing more paramount than ensuring this rogue regime cannot threaten our country with a nuclear weapon.”

On March 2, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. struck because administration officials knew Israel was going to attack, and that such a development would pose a danger to U.S. forces in the Middle East.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties and perhaps even higher those killed, and then we would all be here answering questions about why we knew that and didn’t act,” Rubio said on March 2. The secretary also cited Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities.

Later, however, the administration officials claimed Iran was on the cusp of developing nuclear weapons, despite U.S. intelligence assessments to the contrary.

Watch above via Fox News.

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