Hannity Tells Embattled Kash Patel, ‘Obviously, You’re Doing an Incredible Job’

Fox News host Sean Hannity praised FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday night, telling him, “Obviously, you’re doing an incredible job.”

Patel has come under scrutiny after reports about his alleged excessive drinking and use of the FBI’s jet. Last month, The Atlantic published an explosive report saying Patel had thought President Donald Trump fired him after he believed he had been locked out of an FBI computer system. That report also stated that “members of his security detail had difficulty waking Patel because he was seemingly intoxicated, according to information supplied to Justice Department and White House officials.” In one instance, members of the detail called for “breaching equipment” because Patel was unavailable behind locked doors. The report came on the heels of a controversial viral video of Patel chugging beer in the U.S. men’s hockey team’s locker room after winning the gold medal.

Patel is suing The Atlantic for $250 million.

The director appeared on Monday’s Hannity, just hours after two gunmen opened fire at a mosque in San Diego, killing three. Police say the gunmen, two teenagers, later killed themselves. The host briefly mentioned the mosque shooting during his show, but when interviewing Patel, he asked why churches and synagogues are being attacked.

“Director, I know a lot of pastors, I know a lot of rabbis around the country,” Hannity said. “Without exception, they have all upped their security level to the highest levels they’ve ever had to before. Why does it appear that churches and synagogues are being targeted like never before?”

“Because these people are pure evil,” Patel replied. “These people wish to target Americans based on their faith because they are intolerant of the way America operates. They are jealous of the American democracy that we have here, and they choose to be cowards and target us from afar based on our institutions and our houses of worship and our faith. And that’s what separates America from the rest of the world.”

“Americans deserve law and order and safety and security,” Hannity replied. “Obviously, you’re doing an incredible job. The numbers do speak for themselves.”

Last week, it was reported that Patel had gone on a “VIP snorkel” excursion at the USS Arizona, which sank during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Watch above via Fox News.

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