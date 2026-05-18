Woman SCREAMS at Mayor During Mosque Shooting Press Conference: ‘F***ing Direct Result of Your Leadership!’

A woman absolutely lost it on San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria during a press conference after a deadly shooting at a mosque in the city.

Police say two teenage gunmen opened fire on Monday at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where they killed three people before killing themselves. The center is the largest mosque in San Diego, and has a school. None of the schoolchildren were harmed. Officials have not offered a motive for the killings, but are investigating it as a hate crime.

Hours later, authorities held a press conference, culminating in remarks from Gloria, who did not get very far.

“Thank you,” he said, as a woman in the crowd began yelling at him:

This is a f*cking direct result of your leadership! Your leadership! Our Muslim brothers and sisters have been talking to you for how long?! You have to f*cking listen to them, Todd. Just like you did with ICE. [unintelligible] Zionist propaganda. And you’ll keep doing it as long as it lines your f*cking pockets, won’t it? Show something! Worse approval rating than a fascist dictator with sh*t in his hands.

The woman walked away, and after awkwardly standing at the lectern, Gloria resumed speaking.

“Today our city was shaken by a violent act of hate here at the Islamic Center of San Diego,” he said. “And my heart is with every person that is impacted by this horrific tragedy. No one in our city should live in fear because of their identity, their faith, or their place of learning.”

The mayor went on to express thanks to the first responders who arrived at the scene.

Watch above via CNN.

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