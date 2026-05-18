Dan Abrams Excoriates Trump’s $1.7 Billion IRS ‘Slush Fund’: ‘They are Gaslighting Us, And I’m Lit!’

A furious Dan Abrams said on his SiriusXM show Monday that he’s “pissed” by President Donald Trump “settling” his IRS lawsuit by creating a $1.7 billion “slush fund” for his allies.

“These are taxpayer dollars that’s gonna go in some cases to criminals!” Abrams — the founder of Mediaite — said Monday afternoon. “So, Roger Stone is gonna walk away with $5 million? … Anyone who engaged in wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 election is gonna get a payout! How can there be no ability to challenge that?!”

Legal analyst Harry Litman, appearing as a guest of Abrams, described Trump’s action as a “non-lawsuit.”

“It’s not a lawsuit, it’s just a kind of BS agreement between people on the same side, both of which are controlled by Trump,” Litman said. “And in that situation it’s not simply — and it is — scummy, but it’s literally unconstitutional!”

“So, this 1.7+ billion ‘settlement’ — I put it in quotes — is moving forward,” Abrams continued. “The taxpayers of the United States will now be funding a slush fund for President Trump’s allies who have been whining for years that the government was weaponized against them, and they’re entitled to some kind of damages. This is a really big deal!”

“You know, a lot of you ask, particularly on the left, ‘Dan, why don’t you get angrier at the Trump administration about this and this and that?’ And, you know, ‘You always try to find the best in them.’ Part of the reason is, so when I get mad, you listen! And I am mad!” Abrams exclaimed.

“This is a complete and total outrage. All right, let’s start with how we got here, right? Trump sues — it wasn’t just the $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. He also had another lawsuit for $230 million about ‘weaponization.’ Both completely frivolous, all right? Let’s start there, because it’s important to know that the case is frivolous,” Abrams said.

Abrams said that Trump had a legitimate gripe about the IRS leaking his tax return information — but it’s a moot point now because the statute of limitations has run out.

“That’s the thing so few people are talking about — there’s a two-year statute of limitations on this claim,” Abrams said. He added, “What’s most galling to me about this is, this is creating what I’m gonna call a ‘constitutional crisis in spirit.’

Abrams said he’s careful to not declare a “constitutional crisis” over and over, because the term only counts when the executive branch defies the courts.

But, he said, “This was clearly an effort to get it out of the courts.”

“The judge was clearly going to dismiss this lawsuit. And so, rather than to allow that to happen, they ‘settled it’ right?” Abrams said. “They are gaslighting us and I’m lit! I admit it. It worked. I’m gaslit! I mean, they know — there’s gotta be someone back there who’s laughing as they’re creating this [weaponization] language. Like, ‘Oh, this is really gonna piss them off!'”

“This is as they are doing just that, with Comey and beyond!” Abrams exclaimed. “In this particular case, I”m admitting that I’m lit. And I’m admitting that I’m pissed!”

Watch the clip above via The Dan Abrams Show on SiriusXM.

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