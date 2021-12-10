CNN aired a report on Friday from a hospital in Michigan that is “overwhelmed with [coronavirus] cases and deaths,” according to New Day anchor Brianna Keilar.

CNN senior national correspondent Miguel Marquez went inside a hospital that is part of the Sparrow Health System.

Covid hospitalizations in Michigan have skyrocketed 88 percent in the last month, according to Marquez.

He talked to unvaccinated patients including Clive Ellis and Deborah LaRoche.

Ellis, 66, said his oxygen levels were in the 60s and 70s. He was battling his second round with Covid. He told Marquez that he would encourage people to get vaccinated.

“How bad is Covid,” asked Marquez.

“It’s terrible,” said Ellis. “You don’t want it.”

LaRoche, 62, said she doesn’t “want to be vaccinated.” She added she won’t get vaccinated even after being in the hospital.

“Why,” asked a stunned Marquez.

“I should be okay now,” replied LaRoche.

The report then featured a nurse, Leah Rasch, said she experienced her first panic attack this week.

“Stress, tension, anxiety on the face and in the lives of every health care worker here,” narrated Marquez.

“I’ve gone home a few days and had days where I just cry,” Katie Sefton, an assistant manager in Sparrow’s Covid unit, told Marquez. “As a mom it’s really hard because my kids are challenged to see that. So I have to put on a brave front for them too. But it’s awful.

Marquez pointed out that, although most staff are vaccinated, “Sparrow has no vaccine mandate for its workers and is still suffering a shortage of staff worn thin by stress, endless shifts and treating preventable sickness and death.”

Marquez noted that flu season has been “another stressor on the health system in Michigan.”

In response to the report, Keilar remarked, “It’s an absolute war zone there for these nurses and for these doctors. And I was just really struck by that woman you were speaking to on supplemental oxygen saying even after this ordeal she won’t get vaccinated.”

“You know, look, one thing that nurses also told us is that not only are they treating these people, but these people come in and ask like it’s Starbucks there. No, I don’t want that treatment. I want ivermectin. I want this, I want that, I want all these other things I’ve heard about,” said Marquez. “And the hospital has to actually fight their own patients to give them the treatment that actually works!”

Ivermectin, which is a veterinary medicine, has, contrary to conspiracy theories, not been proven to treat Covid, according to the FDA.

“It’s madness! Get vaccinated!” said Marquez.

