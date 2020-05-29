CNN’s Jim Acosta called out President Donald Trump for abruptly ending a planned Rose Garden press conference and not taking reporters’ questions

Acosta spoke — after the brief announcement about China dnd the WHO — to Brianna Keilar, who found it “shocking” that the president didn’t talk about Minneapolis or take questions.

“It’s hard to be shocked any more, quite honestly. We should point out the president was supposed to hold a news conference out here. I don’t know if he want to show this empty Rose Garden because reporters just cleared out of here,” Acosta said. “But this Rose Garden was set up for all of the reporters to ask questions of the president.”

He called out the president not taking questions and said he “completely punted” after trying to clean up his tweet saying “when the looting starts the shooting starts”:

“My suspicion is that he knew that clean-up was not going to cut it and that these reporters gathered in this Rose Garden were going to ask him this question, and as you saw, as he left the Rose Garden, reporters were going up to the microphone to try to ask him about that tweet. I tried to ask him ‘where is the decency’ in tweeting ‘when the looting starts, the shooting starts,’ when a U.S. city is going up in flames and there are people in harms way. Obviously the president doesn’t want to deal with those kind of questions right now. He is a president at times as we know who likes to light the match, set the fire, and then run away from the flames.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

