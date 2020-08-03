CNN’s Jim Acosta said after Monday’s coronavirus press briefing that President Donald Trump keeps “telling one whooper after another” about mail-in voting as a distraction from talking about the coronavirus pandemic, which he also said the president keeps misrepresenting the facts on.

The president said in the press conference earlier that he thinks the U.S. is doing very well, following comments from Dr. Deborah Birx — a member of his own coronavirus task force — warning that the virus is “extraordinarily widespread” in the country.

Acosta told Wolf Blitzer Trump’s claims “fly… in the face” of what Birx was saying about the spread of the virus.

“There is sort of a back-and-forth that goes on the president seems to enjoy because he thinks he can talk his way out of it when it comes to the subject of cases,” he said. “‘Why are there more cases in the U.S. versus other parts of the world?’ He likes to say it’s because the U.S. does more testing. But you can’t escape the number of deaths.”

He also slammed Trump for “telling one whopper after another about mail-in voting” and the Postal Service.

“The subject at hand for so many Americans around the country is this pandemic. But he likes to throw out these distractions,” Acosta continued. “One of his favorite distractions, and it was Teed up by a report with OAN, one of the president’s favorite propaganda outlets, this subject of mail-in voting was brought up. The president tried to say over and over again that the Postal Service can’t deal with the situation when it comes to mail-in balloting… When this president comes out here and talks about the coronavirus, he not only is not dealing with the facts, he is putting out distractions that aren’t in line with the facts. And we saw that once again this evening.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

