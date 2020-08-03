Fox News dominated Friday’s cable news ratings in the last day of July, as CNN eked out a victory in the daytime demo of A25 – 54 viewers.

Fox trounced CNN and MSNBC in primetime, with Tucker Carlson Tonight topping all of cable news with 3.40 million total viewers and 524,000 viewers in the demo. Following closely behind was Fox contributor Jason Chaffetz guest-hosting Hannity, which netted 3,295,000 viewers, but won in the demo with 546,000 viewers.

With The Five and The Ingraham Angle coming in third and fourth in total viewers, respectively, only The Rachel Maddow Show hosted by Ali Velshi cracked the top-five of total viewers with 2.44 million viewers and 304,000 in the demo.

In primetime, Fox News averaged 3.16 million viewers to MSNBC’s 2.14 million and CNN’s 1.36 million. Fox similarly dominated in the demo, averaging 527,000, though CNN took second with 314,000 viewers and MSNBC took third with 299,000.

Six Fox programs — Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, Special Report and Your World With Neil Cavuto — also all had more viewers than ESPN’s NBA showing of the Houston Rockets versus the Dallas Mavericks in the league’s second day of its restart.

CNN pulled off a daytime win in the demo, average 304,000 viewers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., followed by Fox News with 269,000 viewers. Still, Fox had the highest average of total viewers in daytime at 1.61 million, a day after the network’s numbers dropped in daytime as the networks all covered John Lewis‘ funeral on Thursday.

