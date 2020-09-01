CNN’s Alisyn Camerota presided over a warring panel of white suburban women who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 — some of whom now support Joe Biden for president instead.

Out of the six former Trump voters on the panel Tuesday morning, three expressed support for Biden, while the other three remained steadfast in their support for Trump.

During the heated debate, one Wisconsin woman criticized the police shooting of Jacob Blake, while another responded that officers had attempted to peacefully detain Blake.

The three women who still support Trump also responded favorably to the president visiting Kenosha, Wisconsin, while the three women who regret voting for Trump responded negatively.

“No president has ruined this country like he has,” claimed 2016 Trump voter-turned-Biden supporter Lori McCammon. “The unrest and the riots in the streets, we haven’t seen since the 1960s. He took this job and he’s not taking it seriously. He watches TV, he is on Twitter, and he goes and he golfs.”

McCammon also blamed Trump for making racial tension worse, prompting Trump supporter L.A. Key to shoot back, “If you think Donald Trump is a racist, you’re not paying attention, and I’ll just give you one thing to go look up. Look at the First Step Act, if you don’t already know what is, and what it has done for the Black community that were incarcerated under Joe Biden’s and Barack Obama’s legislation.”

After one of the women argued that Biden and the Democratic Party want to take away guns, former Trump supporter Jessica Freeman declared, “I’m tired of the lie that Democrats want to take your guns away. No they don’t. I know plenty of gun-carrying Democrats. I have a house full of them. They’re not going to come take them away. What they want is a more structured gun ownership plan, besides everybody running around and it being the wild, wild west.”

McCammon concluded the panel by claiming Trump “doesn’t have a plan.”

“He needs to get in front of that camera and tell everybody to stop. Stop with this rioting and bring people together,” she said.

