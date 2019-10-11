CNN’s Brian Stelter tonight talked about the stunning news of Shepard Smith‘s Fox News departure and the circumstances surrounding it.

Stelter shared his reporting on Smith’s departure from Fox and exactly what spurred his decision:

In September, according to a well-placed source, he went to Fox News management and asked to be let out of his long-term contract. Tensions with the opinion shows were the breaking point. Executives at the network leaned on him to stay, but to no avail.

Essentially, as he told Erin Burnett tonight, “he left because he couldn’t take it anymore.”

“Sources tell me that he was simply appalled by some of the opinion hosts’ comments. He felt that he had been marginalized, there wasn’t room for him anymore,” Stelter reported.

He called it a sign of what’s happening in the country when “there isn’t room for truth telling on a channel like Fox.”

Stelter remarked it was a “very hard decision” for Smith to leave, adding that sources also told him “he wasn’t in it for the money, he was in it to try to counter all of the nonsense the opinion hosts air all the time.”

Burnett brought up examples of Smith pushing back against what others on the network were saying, as well as President Donald Trump‘s own statements.

Stelter and Burnett commended Smith as someone who kept “consistently rebutting the president’s lies.”

Earlier tonight, former Fox Newser Carl Cameron said Smith’s departure is a concerning sign of less news on Fox and more “propaganda.” A spokesperson for Fox News responded in a statement saying, “Tell that to Jennifer Griffin whose report just went viral this week. Or Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum or Catherine Herridge who have all done outstanding journalism.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

