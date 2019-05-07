CNN’s Brooke Baldwin spoke with Congresswoman Lucy McBath today about guns and gun control, a centerpiece of McBath’s campaign for Congress after her own son Jordan Davis was shot and killed.

They talked about the controversy surrounding the new NRA president’s comments about McBath’s election before Baldwin played video of a student’s question to Beto O’Rourke about school shootings.

The student tears up telling O’Rourke “I’m afraid that, one day, I’ll go to school and I’ll never come out,” before asking, “What actions will you take to protect people like me and my classmates from this happening?”

A visibly shaken Baldwin said, “You hear the fear and the helpnessness in her young voice. She is in school, she lives this every day, how would you answer her question?”

McBath commended O’Rourke’s answer but added, “I want our young people in our country to feel empowered. I want them to know that they have a tool and their voice is the strongest tool that they have to be able to speak out about the injustice of what they’re feeling every single day about being afraid of being gunned down unnecessarily.”

