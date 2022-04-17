Despite the constant parade of horrible news from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, CNN’s Clarissa Ward managed to find a glimmer of positivity by reporting that an elderly woman she previously met had been safely evacuated from her war-torn area of the country.

Ward has been reporting on the ground since the invasion began, and some of her most recent coverage of the war came from Avdiivka, a Donbas region town near the war’s front line in eastern Ukraine. Ward heard from numerous desperate residents remaining in the area, one of whom was 86-year-old Lidia, who emotionally described the terror of hearing Russia’s shelling while being unable to evacuate.

“When there’s no electricity and it is so dark and there’s shelling, you can’t imagine how scary it is,” Ward said in a translation of Lidia’s remarks. “I never imagined that my end would be like this. You can’t even die here because there’s no one to provide a burial ceremony.”

Ward announced on social media that her team was working to figure out a way to move Lidia out of the area.

So many people are asking how they can help Lidia. We are working to see what can be done and will keep you all posted. 🙏🏼💗 https://t.co/pThNTCmLKd — Clarissa Ward (@clarissaward) April 15, 2022

On Friday, Ward gave a report to Jim Sciutto wherein she described a massive outpouring of concern she received over Lidia’s safety. She announced that Lidia was successfully evacuated, and Ward was able to reunite with her when she arrived at a care facility in Dnipro.

“It’s our old friend,” Lidia said to CNN cameraman Scott McWhinnie. “I’m so glad to see you again.”

“Leaving Lydia alone in her apartment was incredibly tough,” Ward narrated in her report. “To see her safe is a huge relief.”

Ward added that Lidia’s son is in Russia, so it remains unclear whether he knows she has been moved to safety. She and Sciutto also discussed how Lidia’s story reflect the danger of moving through Ukraine, even with the humanitarian corridors that have been established.

Watch above, via CNN.

