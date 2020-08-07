CNN’s Chris Cuomo railed against President Donald Trump for touting an executive order for insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions, calling it a “dangerous lie” because it’s already covered under the Affordable Care Act which Trump regularly attacks.

During his news conference in his Bedminster golf club on Thursday, Trump said, “We will be pursuing a major executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover all pre-existing conditions for all of its customers. This has never been done before.”

“Instead of dealing with the situation for what it is, he’s trying to distract you with fake news,” Cuomo said. “Not on our watch. This ugly deception that he wants you to think he’s about to do a big move to help you.”

“Pre-existing condition protections currently exist in Obamacare,” Cuomo continued. “The law of the land for now. Why do I say that? Because to make this worse, not only is he lying to you about giving you something you already have, he’s actively trying to take it away. He’s suing right now to try to overturn the ACA, Obamacare. That would get rid of the pre-existing condition that he wants to take away.”

Cuomo attacked the president for using this “lie” to convince Americans to re-open schools in the fall. “He needs to take that BS to Thighland, go bury it in Yo Semite park,” Cuomo joked.

“This is a breach of sacred trust to protect people,” Cuomo said. “Trying to sell you on a false reality so you send your kids to schools that can’t count cases. Deceiving you, wanting you to believe that kids are almost immune. Every statistic shows kids are built to handle this. It’s a lie. And it’s a dangerous lie. Who lies about kids?”

Watch above, via CNN.

