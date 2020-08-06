In a Thursday afternoon speech at a Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant, President Donald Trump initially pronounced Thailand as “Thighland.” The president quickly corrected himself, but nonetheless the salacious phrase quickly trended on Twitter.

“Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability,” Trump said to Whirlpool employees. “Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam. Thailand and Vietnam. Two places, I like their leaders very much, they’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore.”

Trump’s gaffe comes a couple days after the president was mocked for pronouncing Yosemite as “Yo Semite.” Similarly, Trump got roasted for mispronouncing Tik Tok as “Tic Tac” during a news conference on Wednesday.

In responding to his latest slip-up, Twitter got creative.

A little afternoon trivia: The chief executive of Thighland is the Lord of the Thighs, not the prime minister. https://t.co/OW9iyfOqDx — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) August 6, 2020

I saw the word “thighland” trending and was excited to see some celebrity’s thirst trap photo and then— — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) August 6, 2020

“Thighland” would be a good name for a fried chicken restaurant. https://t.co/YmLFdpqE7C — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) August 6, 2020

Thighland sounds both incorrect and delicious. — Troy Johnson (@_troyjohnson) August 6, 2020

Thighland is the home of the Yo Semites. https://t.co/n62NUzVnQC — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 6, 2020

Thailand is a country. Thighland is that sleazy dining experience 10 minutes from the airport hotel. — Zach Weinersmith (@ZachWeiner) August 6, 2020

Thighland is just off the coast of Crotchatia. — (((Josh Malina))) (@JoshMalina) August 6, 2020

I don’t have a snarky comment for this. I have no jokes. Consider this an open thread for your best attempts at being funnier than he inadvertently already is. Thighland. Jesus, take the wheel. https://t.co/McEEkvrsOp — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 6, 2020

The GOP keeps trying to attack Biden’s mental fitness, but that strategy doesn’t really make much sense when every day Trump’s brain implodes and he says something shockingly stupid like “Thighland” or “Yo, Semite.” — Adam Best (@adamcbest) August 6, 2020

Anyone who had Thighland on their Trump bingo card for botched pronunciations is lying. Screwing up Thailand is virtually impossible, but he did it with style. — Jeremy Pond (@JeremyPond) August 6, 2020

“shifting production to Thighland” is how I refer to leg day https://t.co/b2ESMz0hMI — Drew Goins (@drewlgoins) August 6, 2020

Watch above, via Fox News.

