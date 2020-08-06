comScore

Twitter Roasts Trump For Pronouncing Thailand as ‘Thighland’ Before Correcting Himself: ‘Sounds Both Incorrect and Delicious’

By KJ EdelmanAug 6th, 2020, 5:15 pm

In a Thursday afternoon speech at a Whirlpool Corporation Manufacturing Plant, President Donald Trump initially pronounced Thailand as “Thighland.” The president quickly corrected himself, but nonetheless the salacious phrase quickly trended on Twitter.

“Once more, your foreign competitors moved their factories to prevent a level playing field and to avoid liability,” Trump said to Whirlpool employees. “Shifting production to Thighland and to Vietnam. Thailand and Vietnam. Two places, I like their leaders very much, they’re very nice to us. Do they take advantage of the United States? Not so much anymore.”

Trump’s gaffe comes a couple days after the president was mocked for pronouncing Yosemite as “Yo Semite.” Similarly, Trump got roasted for mispronouncing Tik Tok as “Tic Tac” during a news conference on Wednesday.

In responding to his latest slip-up, Twitter got creative.

