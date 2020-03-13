President Donald Trump announced Friday afternoon in the Rose Garden that Google will aid in the fight against the Covid-19 by creating a website where a pre-approval testing process will occur.

Trump also appeared to take a shot at former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act enrollment website.

The Obama era site experienced an infamously slow start when it was launched, with a variety of technical problems back in November of 2012.

” I want to thank Google,” Trump said. “Google is helping to develop a website that will be very quickly done — unlike websites of the past.”

He continued: “To determine whether a test is warranted and facilitate testing at a nearby convenient location. We have many, many locations behind us, by the way. We cover the — this country and large parts of the world.”

“Google has 1,700 engineers working on this right now,” Trump added.

Trump concluded, “They have made tremendous progress. Our overriding goal is to stop the spread of the virus and help all Americans that have been impacted by this.”

