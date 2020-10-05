CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta rather bluntly said Monday that despite the president’s announcement Monday, he should not be leaving Walter Reed today.

After testing positive for coronavirus later Thursday night, President Donald Trump was brought to Walter Reed for treatment on Friday afternoon. Three days later he announced on Twitter, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Gupta said it’s “pretty obvious he should stay in the hospital,” explaining that, “This is the sort of illness we know people can do sort of be doing okay for a period of time. He has shown us based on his low oxygenation levels it has done negative things to his lungs.”

“I don’t think this is a medical decision. We’ll see what the doctors say,” he continued, “but I think this is his decision and basically him saying, ‘I’m going to do this.’ I don’t think the doctors, if you’re just looking at his data, you’re paying attention to his risk factors, you’re paying attention to how sick he has been, you would advocate for this at all.”

