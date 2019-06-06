President Donald Trump drew great praise from a relatively unexpected source Thursday morning after addressing the dignitaries assembled to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day. CNN’s White House reporter Jim Acosta, who has been vilified by many of Trump supporters for what they see as unfair questioning, relatively raved about Trump’s Normandy speech, saying he “rose to the moment,” on this very important day in history.

A rough transcript of Acosta’s lavish praise:

This is perhaps the most on-message moment of Donald Trump’s presidency today. We were all wondering if he would veer from his remarks, go off of his script but he stayed on script, stayed on message and, I think, rose to the moment as he was talking about the men gathered behind them he described them as being among the greatest Americans who have ever lived. That could not be more of a fact check true if we could have found one. It was really one of those moments that Donald Trump needed to rise to in order to, I think, walk away from the cemetery, walk away from this hallowed ground and have people back at home saying, you know what, no matter what I think about the current president of the United States, he said the right thing at Normandy. He did the right thing at Normandy. He really hit all of the right moments in that speech when he was paying respect to these heroes who were still with us.

Acosta did note that the start of the commemoration was delayed by Trump’s interview with Fox News primetime host Laura Ingraham, saying “One of the reasons why President Trump was delayed, one of the reasons he was late getting here, he was sitting down with a Fox News personality before his speech began. So it’s possible he was dishing out a lot of the red meat while he was sitting down with fox before giving the speech.”

Acosta then added praise for Trump’s speech, with ” But honestly, you have to put that to the side and recognize this was just a really captivating, stirring remarkable moment for the entire world to witness. Politics was just put aside, washed aside as we remember the bravery and currently of the men today.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com