CNN’s John Berman Shuts Down Navarro Saying ‘China Virus’: Asian Americans ‘Have Told us They Have Become the Source of Crimes’

CNN host John Berman shut down White House economic adviser Peter Navarro for saying “China virus” multiple times during an interview on Wednesday morning — noting that Asian Americans have told the network they have become “the source of crimes” amid the pandemic.

After the two locked horns over hydroxychloroquine and Navarro’s op-ed on Dr. Anthony Fauci, Berman asked the White House adviser about President Donald Trump’s tweets praising Dr. Stella Immanuel — a Houston doctor who doesn’t believe in the use of masks and who claims alien DNA is currently used in medical treatments.

“This is a circus,” Navarro responded, unsatisfied with the direction the interview was taking. “The three-ring circus with you. What I can simply do, John, is just talk about what this president is doing to try to save American lives. Let me ask you one last question, The Chinese Communist Party infected this nation with a deadly virus … how come it is that we as Americans now are fighting amongst each other?”

Berman invited Navarro to ask Trump that same question– noting that the virus is currently affecting the United States.

“The China virus, the CCP [Chinese Communist Party] virus,” Navarro interjected.

“We let you say that once, Peter, please don’t say it again on this show,” Berman responded — prompting Navarro to repeat the phrase. “All right, Peter Navarro, we appreciate you being with us. I know what you’re trying to do there. There are Asian Americans who have told us they have become the source of crimes.”

Navarro continued to say “the CCP virus” and “China virus” while Berman was talking.

President Donald Trump briefly stopped using the term “China virus” over concerns about racist incidents involving Asian-Americans, but then resumed and escalated to the racist term “Kung Flu,” and included “China plague” in his response to former Vice President Joe Biden’s accusation of racism last week.

