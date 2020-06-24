Kellyanne Conway Defends Trump ‘Kung Flu’ Remark and Attacks CBS’ Weijia Jiang: ‘You Lacked the Courage’ to Come Forward

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway bizarrely defended President Donald Trump’s use of the racist term “kung flu,” then attacked CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang for failing to identify the White House official who used the same term several months ago.

Conway gaggled with reporters on the White House driveway Wednesday morning, and was immediately asked about Trump’s use of the term at recent events — a term which Conway denounced in March when Jiang reported that an unnamed West Wing staffer had used that term to her face.

When NBC News’ Monica Alba pointed out to Conway that she had referred to “kung flu” as a “racist and offensive term several months ago when it was brought up to you…” Conway interrupted to say “I also asked Weijia to reveal to us who said it, I think that would have gone a long way.”

“Here she comes, so ask her,” Conway added.

“Now that the president has mentioned it several times at two different events, can you give us your reaction?” Alba asked.

“Sure, my reaction is that the president has made very clear he wants everybody to understand, and I think many Americans do understand, that the virus originated in China and that had China been more transparent and honest with the United States and the world, we wouldn’t have all the death and destruction that unfortunately we’ve suffered,” Conway said, and continued in that vein.

Conway then harangued Jiang as the reporter joined the scrum, saying “I’m glad you’re joining us with you because I still invite you up here to tell us who said that. And I think that that would be very important revelation for us. That’s not a source for you to protect. That’s somebody who shouldn’t have said that, and you’re claiming did said that, and we still don’t know who that was.”

As Jiang tried to ask about Trump’s remarks, Conway pressed the attack, claiming “You’re changing the subject…”

“At the time you said you wanted to talk to the person and tell them it was hurtful. Are you going to tell that to the president?” Jiang asked.

“I speak to the president daily on many different topics,” Conway said, to which Jiang pressed “Did you tell him that it’s hurtful?”

“We don’t always agree on everything, and that’s why I work here,” Conway said, then went on at length about divergent viewpoints among staff.

But then Conway defended the remarks again by saying “it’s incredibly important for the president of the United States honestly for leaders are all around the world to not let China escape responsibility here, and the World Health Organization.”

“Kellyanne, can you walk me through the logic, because I don’t follow how ‘Kung Flu’ accomplishes what you say he needs to do since ‘Kung Flu’ does not refer to a place like China or Wuhan…” Jiang asked.

“How do you know, excuse me, how do you know the way people, how do you know that people aren’t anticipating that or are not connecting that? You don’t know that!” Conway said, speaking over Jiang. “Excuse me while the president is saying it, he’s also saying this virus came from China, China is responsible.”

In a particularly surreal touch, Conway refused to use the term even as she tried to explain it away, telling Jiang “He said it’s called many different things, it’s called the Wuhan virus, the Chinese virus, and then he used another term.”

“You keep saying he uses ‘Kung Flu’ to tie it back to China, can you walk me through how that…” Jiang asked again, as Conway shot back “You can ask him, how is that?”

“Should he continue…” Jiang began, and Conway cut her off.

“You should have come forward a hundred days ago when you had the chance. You lost your opportunity, you lacked the courage to tell everybody who said that to you,” Conway said, then accused Jiang of wanting “to stoke this instead of solving it. I’m here to solve things not stoke them. You did the opposite on this issue.”

Conway then simply moved on when she was pressed on whether or not she would counsel Trump to stop using the term.

Jiang also pressed White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on the issue Monday, as well. McEnany defended Trump, but did not attack Jiang.

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

