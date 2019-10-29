CNN New Day addressed the recent and apparent smear of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, by Fox News prime time host Laura Ingraham and her guest John Yoo for pointed commentary made Monday night that suggested treason on behalf Vindman, who is set to appear before Impeachment Inquiry hearings Tuesday morning.

New Day viewers were shown a segment of Fox News host, Ingraham, referencing a paragraph in a New York Times report about the opening statement of NSC Ukraine expert Lt. Col. Vindman, a (Ukrainian immigrant) in the impeachment inquiry, which Yoo reacted by saying “I find that astounding and some people might call that espionage.”

But before running the clip, Berman warned “but viewer discretion is advised here. What you are about to see is disgusting.”

After the clip aired, co-host Alisyn Camerota chimed in with “There you have it. There’s the talking point.”

Watch above via CNN.

