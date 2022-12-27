CNN’s Rosa Flores Reports On ‘Pain and Desperation’ of Stranded Migrants in El Paso

CNN correspondent Rosa Flores reported from El Paso, Texas this week, where the desperate conditions of thousands of stranded migrants were put on full display.

“There’s a lot of pain and desperation here,” Flores said when first reporting from the streets of the city. She noted that the migrants in El Paso are part of more than 20,000 currently overwhelming border cities.

The migrants have been stranded in place as the future of the Title 42 policy remains in question and the area is facing unusually cold weather. Flores showed that many migrants are sleeping on the streets as churches and other facilities have already been filled to capacity. She also reported seeing children with burns on their faces from the cold weather.

Parents, she noted, are facing dire situations.

“Their child will ask them for food, their child will ask them for something warm and these mothers don’t have anything to provide. They will ask them for a bathroom. There are no facilities around here,” the reporter said.

In her second report from El Paso, Flores reiterated that the situation at the border is full of “desperation” and “pain.”

Flores reported:

A lot of these migrants don’t have money to leave El Paso. They don’t want to stay in El Paso, they’re hoping to go to other parts of the United States, but they don’t have money, they don’t have transportation, they don’t have families in other areas, and so they’re really stuck here. Officials in El Paso say it’s testing the infrastructure of the city because there are limited bus lines that leave El Paso. There’s only limited flights that leave every day, and with the recent cold snap and all of the delays and cancellations around the country, it’s only going to make that situation worse here in El Paso, an official tells me … there’s just a lot of need, a lot of desperation and a lot of pain here, and a lot of people who are cold and hungry.

President Joe Biden is facing increased calls for him to actually visit the border, even from some Democrats. Biden provided easy fodder for his critics when he recently suggested there are more important issues he needs to deal with than the migrant surge at the border.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com