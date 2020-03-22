CNN’s Brian Stelter snapped at Congress on Sunday as he called on them to ditch the politics and hurry up with a plan to offset the destabilization the coronavirus has caused throughout the country.

The Reliable Sources host used part of his show to talk about how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have yet to reach a deal for a stimulus bill to lessen the economic impact the pandemic is having on millions of Americans. Stelter remarked that “we all know people” worried about their living expenses and their general upkeep now that so many businesses have been forced to shut down to reduce the disease’s spread.

“The Senate, the house have got to pay attention to those Americans. Those suffering Americans, and not, and not to screw around the way they usually do! I’m sorry, but I am worried about my family members and I’m worried about the viewers who are emailing me right now. We’re also worried about the people we all know who are in hospitals, who are sick at home, wondering if they’ll be in hospitals soon. So in this moment, come on. Come on! Get it done!”

Watch above, via CNN.

