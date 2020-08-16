CNN’s Jake Tapper ripped into the Republican Party on Sunday, arguing that a Georgia Republican’s victory in a House primary this month is representative of the party tolerating people who peddle in conspiracy theories.

As Tapper closed out State of the Union, he honed in Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican candidate for Georgia’s 14th congressional district who has a history of subscribing to QAnon, 9/11 trutherism, and other conspiracy theories. The CNN host pronounced Greene “a bigot and full-blown conspiracy theorist” with a “total detachment from facts and truth and basic notions of decency.”

Tapper said Greene “believes so many crazy theories we don’t have time to go through them all,” but he especially honed in on her 9/11 trutherism about the attack on the Pentagon. Greene disowned the false belief last week on Twitter, but even as Tapper acknowledged that, he offered his shock that the GOP would allow Greene to have a platform with their party.

“It’s hard to know how to even respond to such completely deranged conspiracy theories,” Tapper said. “And what an insult to those murdered by Al Qaeda terrorists that day.

“There was a time when being a 9/11 truther — to say nothing of all the racism and bigotry — might disqualify someone such as Greene from being supported, or even seated, by a major political party in Congress,” he added. “But that time has clearly passed.”

Tapper also noted that President Donald Trump and several prominent Republicans have endorsed Greene, and shifted his focus to the fact that the president spent years advancing conspiracy theories.

“What’s going on in the Republican party right now is no longer about the establishment versus the MAGA forces of disruption,” Tapper said. “It’s about those who still care about facts and truth and decency and those who have no allegiance to them at all. And a message to those Republicans who care about facts and truth and decency: your side of the battle is losing.”

Watch above, via CNN.

