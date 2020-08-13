QAnon House Candidate Backed By Trump is Also a 9/11 Conspiracy Theorist

Controversial QAnon-supporting Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene, who won her Republican primary on Wednesday, has also previously questioned the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

As flagged by Media Matters on Thursday, Greene previously said in a 2018 livestream, “We had witnessed 9/11, the terrorist attack in New York and the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania and the so-called plane that crashed into the Pentagon. It’s odd there’s never any evidence shown for a plane in the Pentagon. But anyways, I won’t — I’m not going to dive into the 9/11 conspiracy.”

“But 9/11 had happened,” she continued. “Our country was very much into a war. We had invaded Iraq looking for weapons of mass destruction that we never found at that time. We were basically destabilizing the Middle East.”

President Donald Trump congratulated Greene for her primary victory on Wednesday, despite the fact that she has been condemned and criticized by prominent Republicans including House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,” he tweeted. “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”

Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent. Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

Greene has made headlines for her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, which, as Mediaite previously explained, “alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfurl a multinational cabal of elite, ritualistic pedophiles.”

