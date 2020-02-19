CNN’s Van Jones Buries Bloomberg for ‘Disaster’ Debate: ‘Titanic, Meet Iceberg… Tone Deaf on Issue After Issue’

Right after tonight’s big Democratic debate, there was a general consensus on CNN that it went very badly for Michael Bloomberg.

Van Jones put things the most succinctly when he said it was a “disaster” for the former New York mayor:

“Bloomberg went in as the titanic — billion-dollar-machine titanic. Titanic, meet iceberg Elizabeth Warren. She took him to task in a way that I’ve never seen in a debate. She took it over, she prosecuted him. But the worst part about it is for me a lot of African-Americans are placing great hope in Bloomberg, despite the stop and frisk… you’re seeing people trying to move over there, and he just wasn’t ready. He was tone-deaf on issue after issue, and the reason why — he’s not beenin those living rooms, he hasn’t been doing those town halls.”

“His answer on women was terrible, he got destroyed on the NDA question, his answer on stop and frisk was as bad as it could possibly be, and then he basically lied on his answer when it came to redlining,” Jones continued. “He let people down tonight.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

