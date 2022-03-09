CNN’s Victor Blackwell Shuts Down Mention of Hunter Biden

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell shut down on Wednesday a mention of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Blackwell said that he had on together former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer and Gregory Simons, associate professor at the Institute for Russian & Eurasian Studies at Uppsala University in Sweden, since they disagree over the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, where Russia pledged to not attack Ukraine in exchange for the Eastern European country forfeiting its nuclear arsenal.

Blackwell said that Simons “believe[s] that the U.S., that the West, is violating that.”

“I do believe this is not single violation, but a rather comparative negligence. Because, I mean, there has been evidence of meddling from the beginning. I mean, if we remember back to the taped conversation between Nuland and Pyatt,” he explained, referring to a leaked 2014 phone call between then-Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, who is currently the U.S. Ambassador to Greece.

“This was a clear indication there was interference on who was being sought in the government and who was not to be in government,” said Simons.

“And if we go a little bit later, of course, then we could look at the role of Joe Biden, who sought to withhold aid to Ukraine and ask for the Ukrainian prosecutor general to be fired because was starting to investigate his son, Hunter Biden,” he continued.

“Okay, I don’t know that has anything to do with exactly what we’re talking about,” interjected Blackwell. “That the connecting, pulling funding from Ukraine connected to Hunter Biden. Did not know that was the direction we were going to go in.”

