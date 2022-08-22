Controversial Kickboxer Andrew Tate Kicked Off Twitter, Forcing East Texas Weatherman With Same Name to Clarify Identity

Andrew Tate, the controversial kickboxer with less than popular opinions on women and society, was kicked off all social media platforms over the last few days for violating consumer policies.

Tate’s content has gone viral in the last few weeks resulting in a sharp divide on social media between those who celebrate his newfound success and those who loathe it.

One person who surprisingly found themselves caught in the middle of the conundrum was East Texas weatherman Andrew Tate.

As the topic of the kickboxer’s removal from social media has been trending on Twitter, some mistook the weatherman’s Twitter page for the more notorious Tate and began tagging him in all kinds of posts.

One particular Tweet from the weatherman saw his flood watch forecast for Texas turn into mayhem in the comments.

Showers and thunderstorms continue for northeastern counties of East Texas this evening, and more rain in on the way. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the northern half of East Texas, though southern counties could later be added. pic.twitter.com/itWuohenbo — Andrew Tate (@AndrewTateKLTV) August 22, 2022

Some users were complimentary, saying “I like this guy more than the other one.” One user demanded he change his name out of respect for the ousted kickboxer, saying, “I don’t know who you are but you are not the top g and you should stop calling yourself Andrew Tate.”

“You fucking wife beater!” said another user.

Tate, who works at KLTV7, was forced to clarify his identity on Saturday, using the viral “girl shouting at boy” meme.

“ANDREW TATE KLTV (“unfortunate weather reporter”) IS NOT ANDREW TATE THE BOXER FROM TIKTOK.”

ANDREW TATE KLTV (“unfortunate weather reporter”) IS NOT ANDREW TATE THE BOXER FROM TIKTOK. https://t.co/gRB9Zu0Aq0 pic.twitter.com/ugmk0d5CTf — Andrew Tate (@AndrewTateKLTV) August 21, 2022

