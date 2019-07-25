It seems Sean Hannity got what he wished for this week when he asked Republicans to follow his lead for raking Robert Mueller across the coals.

The Daily Show has created a montage showing Hannity and Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) in almost-perfect synchronicity when the House Intelligence ranking Republican grilled Mueller in yesterday’s hearing. As you can see, Nunes and Hannity were very much aligned when they spoke of how “Democrats colluded with Russia,” invoked the controversial Fusion GPS dossier and said the Russian collusion “conspiracy theory is dead.”

Nunes’ conduct at the hearing came a day after Hannity used his Tuesday night show to give Republicans a list of questions as a “tutorial” for how to squeeze Mueller. Indeed, many of the questions Republicans asked Mueller resembled those pitched by Hannity.

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

