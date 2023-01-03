Dan Crenshaw Mocks ‘Petty’ GOPers Thirsting for Attention With McCarthy Speakership Revolt: ‘They’re Like Children’

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) accused his colleagues of “childish” attention-seeking over the attempt by his fellow conservatives to block Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House.

Crenshaw joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday — as much of the conversation revolved around whether hard-line conservative holdouts will prevent McCarthy from securing the 218 votes he needs to be speaker. Brian Kilmeade lambasted those who were opposing McCarthy as a vanity project, and Crenshaw kept that going as he slammed Scott Perry, Matt Gaetz and others over their refusal to back McCarthy.

This is truly a play for more airtime, and they are getting it. There are some of these people who — nobody knows who they are. People know who Scott Perry is, but nobody knows who Bob Good is…Some of the reasons that these people are not voting for Kevin McCarthy are unbelievably petty. Unbelievably petty! This is about showmanship, this is about notoriety. It has nothing to do with the conservative agenda.

Crenshaw lamented that this infighting within the congressional GOP “makes us look foolish.”

“If I didn’t know any better, it’s like the Democrats paid these people off. Let’s pay them off. Let’s make it look like the Republicans can’t govern and don’t deserve any gavels whatsoever,” said Crenshaw. “The things that they’re demanding to offer their votes to McCarthy are things that nobody cares about… I don’t know where this group is getting this idea that this is important to the American people or important to the conservative movement. It is simply not. They don’t even have ideological disagreements with Kevin McCarthy. This is about petty, personal issues that they have, or petty attempts to gain notoriety. They should be held accountable for it by the American people.”

Crenshaw concluded by scoffing at the idea that McCarthy’s dissenters will be able to produce a viable alternative if they sink his bid.

“They’re like children,” he said. “This is such a childish attempt at gaining more and more attention.”

