Dana Bash Grills Adam Schiff Over Jan 6. Committee Holding Back Evidence: If You Want DOJ to Move on Trump, ‘Why Not Help Them Out?’

CNN’s Dana Bash confronted Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA) about why the January 6 Committee hasn’t yet shared all of its information with the Department of Justice — if it wants them to act against former President Donald Trump.

On Sunday for State of the Union, Schiff and Bash reviewed the committee’s three hearings thus far, and the revelations which came during those sessions about the storming of the U.S. Capitol. When Bash turned to the subject of how much evidence the committee has given to the DOJ, she asked the congressman the obvious question.

“What is going to come of this?” Bash said. She added, “Is the Justice Department going to file criminal charges? Why haven’t you given everything over to the Justice Department that they are asking for — and they say they need — in order to potentially do that?”

“I don’t think Congress has ever done that,” Schiff answered, “Congress never says, ‘Hey, Justice Department, other branches of government, just come and go through our files.’ We also don’t say ‘We want to go over and rifle through your files.’ When the Justice Department asks for things specifically…we work with them, and we’ll work with them here.”

In the past, Schiff has questioned why the DOJ hasn’t announced prosecutions against Trump’s allies already, and he has said that “they need to be doing their own investigation” into Trump’s potentially-criminal effort to overturn the 2020 election. Schiff said he has not seen indications that the DOJ has opened an investigation into Trump, so Bash remarked “You’ve been critical of the Justice Department for moving slowly. If you’ve done so much work, why not help them out?”

“We certainly will help them,” said Schiff. “We want them to particularize what they’re asking for, and it’s our intention when we conclude our investigation to make public our findings in great detail. We have a job to do as well, we are doing that, and we’re doing this consistent with how our branch has operated, and the executive branch has operated.”

