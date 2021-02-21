CNN’s Dana Bash asked Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday for some clarity on what people can and cannot be doing after they get their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Over 60 million vaccine doses have been administered across the United States, per the CDC, and Fauci told Bash they’d ideally like to see the numbers increase soon.

He talked up what the Biden administration is doing to ramp up vaccine distribution and administration in the next few weeks.

Bash directly asked, “Would you like it to be over 2 million doses a day by the end of April? Is that what you meant?”

“Of course. I would like it to be that and then some,” Fauci said.

Bash then asked about Americans’ confusion over what they can do once they’re vaccinated, bringing up her own parents as an example:

“My parents have already gotten their second dose. They’re fully vaccinated. Does that mean it’s okay for them to spend time with their grandchildren, who obviously, have not been vaccinated? What’s your recommendation?”

Fauci didn’t make a direct recommendation and told Bash they’re looking at the data every day. “There will be recommendations coming ont, I don’t want to make a recommendation now on public TV.”

He even said that he has not been gathering with his extended family, even after he got the vaccine.

