David Frum Slams Unvaxed People Who Claim Discrimination: ‘Being an Antisocial Jerk Is Not a Protected Category’

David Frum took unvaccinated people to task and said that they’re exhibiting “antisocial” behavior.

Cases have risen around the United States thanks to the more contagious delta variant spreading around the country, as well as the fact that only about half of Americans are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. The vaccine has come to be seen as a political issue in some cases. While some conservative politicians and media figures have urged Americans to get the vaccine, others have declined to do so while emphasizing that it’s a personal choice.

CNN’s Erin Burnett asked Frum on Wednesday night about President Joe Biden’s refrain that we’re currently in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

“This was always a pandemic of the unvaccinated, from the beginning,” he said. “From the beginning it was pandemic of the unvaccinated. At the beginning we were all unvaccinated because we had no choice, because the vaccine hadn’t been invented yet. And then the vaccine had been invented.”

Frum noted that the vaccine is now widely available before saying, “I would say this not a pandemic of the unvaccinated. This is a pandemic of the willfully unvaccinated, the antisocially unvaccinated.”

Indeed, more than 97% of hospitalizations and 99.5% of deaths caused to Covid-19 are among unvaccinated individuals.

“I think we have to stop talking as if this is some tragic thing that has befallen you,” said Frum. “If you are unvaccinated, you are choosing to expose your fellow citizens of your neighborhood, your country, your planet to harm. Now, maybe you’re doing it because you’re irrationally anxious. Maybe you’re doing it because you’re disconnected or disorganized. Maybe you have some sympathetic psychological reasons, but maybe you’re just being antisocial.”

He concluded by taking offense to claims by some unvaccinated people that masks and vaccine mandates as a condition for participating in certain activities is discriminatory.

“Many of the people unvaccinated – they invoke in very insulting ways – to say they’re being discriminated against,” he said.

“Look, in this country race is a protected category. You can’t be discriminated against. Sex, protected category. Sexual orientation, protected category. Being an antisocial jerk is not a protected category.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com