MSNBC Most-Watched Network for January 6 Committee Hearing Coverage

MSNBC scored a rare ratings victory on Tuesday, propelled to number one as all three major cable news networks took the January 6 committee hearing live.

From 9:00 am to a little after 1:00 pm, MSNBC averaged 1.48 million total viewers and 158,000 in the demo.

Fox’s ratings dropped during coverage of the hearing. For example, in the 10 am hour, Fox got 835,000 total viewers and 107,000 in the demo, and in the 1 pm hour, the network got 993,000 total viewers and 140,000 in the demo.

Overall in daytime (9 am to 4 pm), MSNBC averaged 1.34 million total viewers and 152,000 in the demo. CNN came in second overall with 1.19 million total viewers, but first in the demo with 211,000. Fox News came in third with 946,000 total and 131,000 in the demo.

Fox continued to take the top spot in total day numbers, with 1.36 million viewers and 204,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.23 million, followed by CNN with 843,000. MSNBC and CNN were in a close race for second place in the demo, with CNN narrowly winning out with 168,000 to MSNBC’s 165,000.

In primetime, Fox won with 2.43 million viewers overall and 347,000 in the demo. MSNBC came in second with 1.64 million total and 264,000 in the demo. CNN came in third with 834,000 total and 201,000 in the demo.

Tucker Carlson Tonight was the most-watched show Tuesday with 3.01 million total viewers, and 449,000 in the demo. The Five came in second with 2.77 million total viewers and 376,000 in the demo. Hannity took third place with 2.37 million total viewers and 322,000 in the demo.

