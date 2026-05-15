President Donald Trump went off on the BBC as a “fake outfit” when he grew sick of questions about an investigation into an Iranian school being bombed.

The tense moment came as Trump spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on Friday after wrapping up a splashy high-stakes trip to Beijing, China, where he met with President Xi Jinping.

Trump blasted the BBC after being asked about Admiral Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, testifying this week that an Iranian school that was bombed, reportedly leading to more than 170 civilian casualties, including children, could have possibly been caused by the United States.

Trump said the matter is “under investigation” before ranting against the BBC.

He said:

Fake BBC! You the mean the ones that put AI in my mouth? Tthe ones who gave me, that had me saying a statement that they now admit was not true? The ones who put terrible words in my mouth and then had to admit that it was fake? The ones that are being sued now for $5 million and don’t know what to do? You’re with BBC? They’re another fake outfit!

Trump filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC for what he alleges was manipulative editing of a speech he gave before the January 6 Capitol riot. The BBC has denied this.

Trump’s complaint stems from a Panorama documentary from the BBC.

“The clip of President Trump’s January 6th speech that is featured in this Panorama was not created using AI. The programme showed excerpts taken from different parts of the President’s speech,” a spokesperson said last month.

The outlet did admit, however, that their editing of the president’s speech may have created a false impression for some viewers.

“As the BBC has accepted previously, our edit unintentionally created the impression that we were showing a single continuous section of the speech, rather than excerpts from different points in the speech, and this gave the mistaken impression that President Trump had made a direct call for violent action. The BBC has apologised to President Trump for that error,” a company spokesperson said.

The controversy led to two top bosses at the network leaving. Tim Davie, former director-general and editor-in-chief, resigned, and Deborah Turness, the former BBC News CEO, also quit amid the fallout.

Watch above via Fox News.

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