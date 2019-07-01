Congressman Ro Khanna blasted national security advisor John Bolton today following this weekend’s big North Korea meeting and said he’d rather have Ivanka Trump in the room than Bolton.

On MSNBC this morning, Khanna talked about President Donald Trump‘s meeting and how Bolton wasn’t there––he was in Mongolia at the time.

“I’m pleased that John Bolton has nothing to do with this. He’s been the most destructive person in getting us to an agreement with North Korea,” he said. “I believe John Bolton was an extraordinarily destructive force in the last negotiation, and I think the president has wised up to that.”

When asked about about presence of the first daughter and White House senior advisor there and whether it’s appropriate, Khanna remarked, “I’d rather have Ivanka Trump in that room than John Bolton and Mike Pompeo.”

On CNN tonight, Khanna elaborated on that last comment:

“Ivanka Trump didn’t rip up the North Korean agreement that Bill Clinton negotiated… Ivanka Trump didn’t architect our war in Iraq, one of the greatest blunders. Ivanka Trump didn’t lead us to almost another war with Iran. So I don’t want John Bolton anywhere close to our foreign policy negotiations, and the best news of this weekend was he was exiled to Mongolia.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC and CNN.

