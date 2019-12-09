Dems Lawyer Daniel Goldman Made a Complete Impeachment Case in Just Five Minutes

Daniel Goldman, the House Intelligence Democrats’ counsel, used his opening statement to summarize the committee’s 300-page report on impeachment for President Donald Trump.

“We are here today because Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, abused the power of his office, the American presidency, for his political and personal benefit. President Trump directed a month’s long campaign to solicit foreign help in his 2020 re-election efforts. Withholding official acts from the government of Ukraine in order to coerce and secure political assistance and interference in our domestic affairs,” Goldman told the House Judiciary Committee Monday.

“President Trump applied increasing pressure on the president of Ukraine to publicly announce two investigations helpful to his personal re-election efforts,” Goldman said. “He applied this pressure himself and through his agents, working within and outside of the U.S. government by conditioning a desperately-sought Oval Office meeting and $391 million in taxpayer-funded congressionally appropriated security assistance vital to Ukraine’s ability to fend off Russian aggression.”

“When faced with the opening of an official impeachment inquiry into his conduct, President Trump launched an unprecedented campaign of obstruction of Congress, ordering executive branch agencies and government officials to defy subpoenas for documents and testimony. To date, the investigating committees have received no documents from the Trump Administration pursuant to our subpoenas,” Goldman continued.

Watch above, via CNN.

