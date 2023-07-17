House Dems Liken RFK Jr.’s Anti-Semitic Rhetoric to a ‘Technique’ Used By Hitler, Call On GOP to Cancel House Testimony

Conspiracy theorist and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is scheduled to testify before Congress this week, but House Democrats want House Republicans to disinvite him after new video surfaced of Kennedy making anti-Semitic statements.

Even though he tried to deny it, Kennedy was caught on camera saying that COVID was “ethnically targeted” to affect “Caucasians and Black people,” while “[t]he people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.” Kennedy was scheduled to testify before the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government this week, and in a scathing letter, some House Democrats want him disinvited from his appearance for making “pernicious” accusations on par with those made by Hitler.

CNN’s Capitol Hill reporter Melanie Zanona reported the letter on Inside Politics, which was signed by Democratic Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Daniel Goldman, and Judy Chu and addressed to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is the chairman of the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. She provided the following excerpt:

Mr. Kennedy is employing a pernicious form of antisemitism that has been used for centuries. This technique has been used by Hitler claiming that there are biological differences between ethnic or racial groups to portray Jews as a lesser form of humanity, a steppingstone to justify the annihilation of the Jews during the Holocaust.

The letter about Kennedy’s statements come as House Democrats deal with similar anti-Semitic statements from one of their own. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) made anti-Israel remarks on Saturday at the Netroots conference, saying: “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state, that the Palestinian people deserve self-determination and autonomy, that the dream of a two-state solution is slipping away from us, that it does not even feel possible.” She later walked back her statements, but was condemned by her fellow House Democrats.

Watch the video above via CNN.

