Senator Chris Murphy (D- CT) ripped President Donald Trump on MSNBC Monday night and said his personal response to coronavirus “feels like Ukraine all over again.”

Chris Hayes spoke with Murphy about the daily coronavirus press conferences featuring the president. Murphy said, “The president really sees, you know, his only responsibility as one of managing a public relations campaign about trying to set expectations so ridiculously low that he can’t help but step over the bar.”

He said it’s “pretty harrowing… to watch this lack of leadership from the White House” and even dinged media outlets for “go[ing] along with it.”

At one point, Hayes brought up comments from the president last week hitting governors he said weren’t being appreciative enough of the federal agencies doing the relief work across the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was on CNN Sunday and Jake Tapper asked him, “Can you assure the American people that whether or not they get the help they need from the federal government, it does not depend on whether their governors are appreciative enough of the federal help or flattering enough of the Trump administration?”

Fauci said, “I think the reality, not the rhetoric, but the reality is that the people who need things will get what they need.”

“There’s been a wide disparity in terms of how the federal government has responded to some states and others,” Hayes said tonight in speaking with Murphy. He noted Andrew Cuomo has been grateful for some of the aid New York has received, but asked Murphy, “Do you have concerns right now there is an uneven response federally that depends on the politics of the governor at play and the degree to which the president’s ego is massaged?”

Murphy said, “It sort of feels like Ukraine all over again. You know, the president is, you know, now instead of using foreign aid, using emergency relief in order to try to get people to do his political bidding. The message seems pretty clear: if you criticize the president, then you are going to get attacked and you are potentially going to have critical medical supplies with held and if you get the president’s back politically, we’ll send you what you need.”

