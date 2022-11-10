Democrat Slotkin Adamantly Rejects Fox’s John Roberts Comparing Jan. 6 Investigation to a Hunter Biden Probe

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) adamantly rejected Fox News co-host John Roberts comparing the House investigation of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol to a probe of President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Slotkin, who just won re-election over her GOP opponent in a close race, expressed hope on Thursday’s America’s Newsroom that there aren’t “two years of investigations” if Republicans do regain control of the House.

Here’s how the rest of the exchange went down:

ROBERTS: Let me press you on that. You hope we don’t have two years of investigations. We just had two years of investigations. So, are the Democrats allowed to investigate but the Republicans aren’t? SLOTKIN: No, but I would offer that an investigation of an armed insurrection of the U.S. Capitol is far different than investigating the son of our president who the FBI has had many, many years to look into if they had saw fit. I think comparing those two is a little bit of a reach to be honest, and so I think it was a good thing that our country investigated on a bipartisan basis the Jan. 6th insurrection. Do I think that we should spend a lot of time looking at individuals when again, law enforcement has had plenty of time to make their case to look into these people? No. If there is something that is truly worthy of investigation, that’s Congress’s role. But on my mind, comparing the January 6th insurrection to Hunter Biden is a little off. ROBERTS: Well, we did have the Russia investigation as well, turned out to go nowhere. SLOTKIN: I’m not sure the Russia investigation — which one you are talking about? The — the impeachment process? ROBERTS: The Mueller investigation, subsequent investigations. SLOTKIN: Oh, the Mueller Report. Yeah, the Mueller Report was written outside of Congress. We had three big hearings on it. ROBERTS: I understand that but Congress certainly did take it up.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com