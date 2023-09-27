DeSantis is Going Viral Again For a Weird Smile

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis went viral yet again on Wednesday for pulling an awkward smile during the second 2024 Republican primary debate.

DeSantis’ pained and awkward smiles have previously gone viral and viewers of the second 2024 Republican primary debate at California’s Ronald Reagan Library on Wednesday were quick to capture yet another instance.

DeSantis can’t help but do that weird smile thing. pic.twitter.com/5L4Fo7JYuT — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) September 28, 2023

how has no one trained desantis out of doing his creepy fake-smile thing — Nate Monroe (@NateMonroeTU) September 28, 2023

The moment when DeSantis remembered that his team told him to not smile like a creep pic.twitter.com/MkDXstRGix — J-L Cauvin – Pittsburgh 10/11 (@JLCauvin) September 28, 2023

“There’s nothing more painful in the universe than Ron DeSantis trying to smile. #awkward #GOPDebate,” reacted Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), while MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted, “Oh my, DeSantis did it again tonight: the rant, followed by the forced smile, followed by the grimace. Hilarious. He is beyond saving.”

There’s nothing more painful in the universe than Ron DeSantis trying to smile. #awkward #GOPDebate — US Rep Brendan Boyle (@RepBrendanBoyle) September 28, 2023

Oh my, DeSantis did it again tonight: the rant, followed by the forced smile, followed by the grimace. Hilarious. He is beyond saving. pic.twitter.com/Uy7AmRDVcQ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 28, 2023

Some social media users even predicted that DeSantis would pull a weird smile during the debate and celebrated after their predictions turned out to be correct.

DeSantis made the weird face❌ pic.twitter.com/F7xmeuoJ5Q — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 28, 2023

it’s great that DeSantis zipped up his human suit today but his smiling lessons clearly have not paid off. he is very close to mastering a human smile & has made considerable progress! any day now! we are all gunning for our android friend — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) September 28, 2023

please enjoy my governor smiling just like normal humans do, completely chill and very friendly, definitely not a robot please do not say he is a robot pic.twitter.com/Qb3OqVYMA1 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) September 28, 2023

DeSantis’ awkward smile went viral during the last Republican primary debate in August and resulted in a slew of memes on social media.

However DeSantis is not the first Republican presidential candidate to be ridiculed or criticized for his smile.

During the 2016 election cycle, neurology professor Dr. Richard E. Cytowic wrote an entire analysis on then-presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) strange expressions.

“It’s hard to look at Ted Cruz’s face. He’s a brilliant orator with a sharp legal mind. But his expression unsettles me,” wrote Cytowic. “The Senator’s atypical expressions leave me uneasy.”

