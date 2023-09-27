DeSantis is Going Viral Again For a Weird Smile

Charlie NashSep 27th, 2023, 10:17 pm
 

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis went viral yet again on Wednesday for pulling an awkward smile during the second 2024 Republican primary debate.

DeSantis’ pained and awkward smiles have previously gone viral and viewers of the second 2024 Republican primary debate at California’s Ronald Reagan Library on Wednesday were quick to capture yet another instance.

“There’s nothing more painful in the universe than Ron DeSantis trying to smile. #awkward #GOPDebate,” reacted Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA), while MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan tweeted, “Oh my, DeSantis did it again tonight: the rant, followed by the forced smile, followed by the grimace. Hilarious. He is beyond saving.”

Some social media users even predicted that DeSantis would pull a weird smile during the debate and celebrated after their predictions turned out to be correct.

DeSantis’ awkward smile went viral during the last Republican primary debate in August and resulted in a slew of memes on social media.

However DeSantis is not the first Republican presidential candidate to be ridiculed or criticized for his smile.

During the 2016 election cycle, neurology professor Dr. Richard E. Cytowic wrote an entire analysis on then-presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) strange expressions.

“It’s hard to look at Ted Cruz’s face. He’s a brilliant orator with a sharp legal mind. But his expression unsettles me,” wrote Cytowic. “The Senator’s atypical expressions leave me uneasy.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: