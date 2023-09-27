Dana Perino Confronts Mike Pence on Obamacare After He Dodges Question: ‘You Did Not Deliver’

GOP debate moderator and Fox anchor Dana Perino confronted former Vice President Mike Pence on the issue of healthcare, and more specifically, Obamacare.

“Just last month, Vice President Pence, you said if elected you would repeal all Obamacare mandates. However, you also made that same promise in 2016. And at that time, Trump-Pence had congressional majorities for at least the first two years. And you did not deliver on that promise. So, Obamacare, right now, it is more popular than ever. Why should Americans trust you if you become president to fix that, or is Obamacare here to stay?”

Pence deflected by answering a previous question on mass shootings before Perino asked again, “Does that mean Obamacare is here to stay?”

Her persistence drew a laugh out of Pence.

“Well, thank you for reiterating the question because I would love to answer it,” he said. “Look, I think it is one of the choices here. You know my former running mate, Donald Trump, actually has a plan to start to consolidate more power in Washington, D.C., consolidate more power in the executive branch. When I’m president of the United States, it is my intention to make the federal government smaller by returning to the states those resources and programs that are rightfully theirs under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution. That means all Obamacare funding, all housing funding, all HHS funding, all of it goes back to the states.”

Pence went on to talk about abolishing the Department of Education and bringing back Federalism, prompting Perino to concede, “OK, I’m not sure if we got an answer on Obamacare,” before moving on.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

