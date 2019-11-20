“Storytime last night, we get storytime first thing this morning.”

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes opened his remarks on the fourth day of impeachment hearings by once again dismissing the whole thing as a “circus” and saying this is just Democrats attempting to try and go after President Donald Trump again after the “implosion of their Russia hoax.”

He railed against “partisan extremists who hijacked the Intelligence Committee, [and] transformed it into the impeachment committee.”

“After three years of preparation work, much of it spearheaded by the Democrats on this committee, using all the tools of Congress to accuse, investigate, indict, and smear the president, they stoked a frenzy amongst their most fanatical supporters that they can no longer control,” Nunes continued. “Ambassador Sondland, you are here today to be smeared. But you’ll make it through it and I appreciate your service to this country and I am sorry that you’ve had to go through this.”

