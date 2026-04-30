CNN’s Kailan Collins confronted Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) on Thursday with his previous comments about the filibuster, pressing the senator about why he had flipped on the issue.

Scott joined The Source to discuss, among other topics, President Donald Trump’s ongoing conflict with Iran. The senator claimed that while he would vote on a potential resolution authorizing the war, the vote itself would only be put to the Senate on the Democrats’ schedule.

“I’ll be glad to vote. I have no problem voting, but let’s put it in perspective here. We don’t get to vote here in the Senate. I mean, the Democrats block only– block all the votes, only they’re willing to vote on things they want to vote on,” he said. “They use this 60 vote threshold to filibuster, which I think we ought to get rid of all right, to block all the votes.”

Collins then asked Scott about the filibuster, reading aloud his own comments in favor of keeping the procedure before Republicans were in the majority:

COLLINS: Just for a moment, since you mentioned the filibuster and you said you should get rid of it, when Republicans were in the minority, you described it as “repeatedly defended,” as “vital and necessary to protect minority parties’ rights.” You said, “including by Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and even Senator [Chuck] Schumer.” Why do you have a different position now that Republicans are in the majority?” SCOTT: Well, then, let’s do the filibuster. But it means you talk. I mean, we’re not making people talk. The filibuster was set up, so I’m fine with if we were going to do the filibuster, where people have to talk. The filibuster was used to say, we’re going to have a conversation, and then at some point, once we’re done, we vote. I’m fine with that. But we don’t make people talk. So if we’re not going to make people talk– COLLINS: But Republicans are in charge. SCOTT: –let’s get rid of it. COLLINS: I mean, this is– the only reason that’s still a thing is because Leader [John] Thune says y’all, Republicans, don’t have the votes to get rid of that. SCOTT: Well, I mean, look, I’m from Florida. This is what I believe in. I talk to the people in my state. They agree with me. I’ve been clear on what I believe. Every senator has got the right to make a choice what they want. And I’m not going to question how any Republican or Democrat wants to vote. Vote any way you want. I read the Constitution. I represent Florida.

President Donald Trump voiced a similar sentiment on Thursday, posting on Truth Social that Senate Republicans should immediately terminate the filibuster to pass their agenda before the midterms.

“How much abuse can the Republican Senate take from the Radical Left Lunatics in the form of Democrat Senators, before they BLOW UP (TERMINATE!) THE FILIBUSTER, and approve things at a record clip, including The Save America Act, that would be unthinkable without the Filibuster Termination??? The Dems will do it on the first hour of their first day. DO NOT BE STUPID!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” Trump wrote.

The president has long supported ending the filibuster, going so far as to call for Republican Senators who disagreed with him to be “exposed to the public.”

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