Trump’s Approval Ratings on Inflation Are So Bad, Pollster Had to Redo Graph

Pollster G. Elliott Morris expressed shock at President Donald Trump’s abysmal approval numbers in a new poll, remarking that they were so low they “literally broke the scale” of the graph on his data portal.

The polling numbers for Trump and the GOP have been brutal as his second term has progressed, with his immigration crackdown cratering his support, the handling of the Epstein files getting abysmal marks, and even Americans’ views on his handling of the economy taking body blows. The president’s recent social media posts and public comments about the Iran war sparked new chatter, with reporters openly asking him about his “mental health” and critics accusing him of advocating for war crimes.

The Strength in Numbers/Verasight poll Morris was citing was taken earlier this month and had a margin of error of +/-2.6 percent.

Thursday afternoon, Morris tweeted a link to his report discussing additional data from that April 10-14 poll on his Substack, along with a screenshot of a graph showing the president’s numbers taking a downward trajectory in every category that was surveyed.

trump literally broke the scale of this graph on my data portalhttps://t.co/cLg7fEXIpF pic.twitter.com/gTmzhCZvTo — G Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) April 30, 2026

“[T]rump literally broke the scale of this graph on my data portal,” wrote Morris, with the polling on “Inflation/cost of living” diving down below the rest of the lines on the graph, apparently necessitating a redesign to cover a lower range of numbers.

As of April 30, the poll showed Trump’s approval on inflation and cost of living is 40.3 points underwater.

That same poll also found that a majority of U.S. adults now supported impeaching Trump (55% support, 37% opposed, 8% unsure) — including about one out of every five people who voted for him in 2024.

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