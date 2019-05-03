Diamond & Silk Call Out Rep. Steve Cohen’s Fried Chicken Stunt as … ‘Racially Insensitive’?

Fox News contributors Diamond & Silk appeared on Fox & Friends Friday morning and called out Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) in a curious manner.

For those blissfully unaware, Cohen played the fool Thursday morning during a brief House Judiciary Committee hearing cut short by the absence of Attorney General William Barr. Cohen called Barr a “chicken” for skipping the hearing, then brought a ceramic chicken and a bucket of KFC as props to make that point. He then mugged media who took photos of the Representative presumably delighted by the attention.

When asked about this squirrelly behavior, however, Diamond & Silk called it out as “racially insensitive” presumably because the preference of fried chicken has, in fact, long been a racially insensitive trope among African-American communities. What was missing in D&S assessment, however, is the fact that neither Barr nor Cohen are people of color, so it’s difficult to see where race enters into this equation.

Watch above, via Fox News.

